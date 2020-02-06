Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 2,921 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fulcrum Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 56,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 30,792 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,067,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $749,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,230,000.

IWR stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,245. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.34. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.43.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

