GAPS Market Capitalization Hits $62.95 Million (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, GAPS has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. GAPS has a total market cap of $62.95 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAPS token can now be bought for approximately $6.29 or 0.00064351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00047392 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000745 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00091176 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,826.66 or 1.00430648 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000644 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001478 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000359 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAPS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main.

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

