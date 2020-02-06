Garmin (GRMN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) in the last few weeks:

2/4/2020 – Garmin was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/1/2020 – Garmin was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/27/2020 – Garmin was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $73.00.

1/24/2020 – Garmin was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/15/2020 – Garmin was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/3/2020 – Garmin was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $98.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.73. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $69.04 and a 52-week high of $102.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,344,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,854,000 after acquiring an additional 853,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,943,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $953,060,000 after purchasing an additional 824,805 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $65,391,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 51.2% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,437,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,722,000 after purchasing an additional 486,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $530,350,000 after purchasing an additional 429,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

