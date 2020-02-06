GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded GCI Liberty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

GCI Liberty stock opened at $74.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. GCI Liberty has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $75.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.33.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 56.87%. The company had revenue of $227.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GCI Liberty will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total value of $1,157,300.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,462 shares in the company, valued at $78,046,905.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 31,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $2,191,029.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,080,490.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in GCI Liberty during the fourth quarter worth about $85,001,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GCI Liberty by 13.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,949,000 after acquiring an additional 206,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GCI Liberty by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,383,000 after acquiring an additional 154,167 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in GCI Liberty during the third quarter worth about $5,462,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in GCI Liberty by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,266,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,414,000 after acquiring an additional 71,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

