Generac (GNRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GNRC stock opened at $104.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.64 and a 200 day moving average of $88.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Generac has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $110.00.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $503,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,584,088.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,500. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 target price on shares of Generac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

