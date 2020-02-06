Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) & BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) Head-To-Head Contrast

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) and BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.3% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gilead Sciences and BIONDVAX PHARMA/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilead Sciences $22.13 billion 3.77 $5.46 billion $6.15 10.71 BIONDVAX PHARMA/S N/A N/A -$23.41 million ($3.60) -2.90

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than BIONDVAX PHARMA/S. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gilead Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gilead Sciences and BIONDVAX PHARMA/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilead Sciences 2 8 13 1 2.54 BIONDVAX PHARMA/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $78.70, suggesting a potential upside of 19.47%. Given Gilead Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gilead Sciences is more favorable than BIONDVAX PHARMA/S.

Profitability

This table compares Gilead Sciences and BIONDVAX PHARMA/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilead Sciences 12.04% 37.50% 13.13% BIONDVAX PHARMA/S N/A N/A -109.31%

Volatility & Risk

Gilead Sciences has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats BIONDVAX PHARMA/S on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases. It also provides Yescarta, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy for adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma; Zydelig, a kinase inhibitor; Letairis, an oral formulation of an endothelin receptor antagonist for pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, a tablet to treat chronic angina; and AmBisome, an antifungal agent to treat serious invasive fungal infections. In addition, the company offers its products under the name Cayston, Emtriva, Hepsera, Sovaldi, and Tybost. Further, it develops product candidates for the treatment of HIV/AIDS and liver diseases, hematology/oncology, inflammation/respiratory diseases, and others. The company markets its products through its commercial teams; and in conjunction with third-party distributors and corporate partners. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Janssen Sciences Ireland UC; Japan Tobacco Inc.; Galapagos NV; Scholar Rock Holding Corporation; Tango Therapeutics; National Cancer Institute; Pfizer, Inc.; Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.; Gadeta B.V.; HiFiBiO Therapeutics; Agenus Inc.; HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.; Goldfinch Bio, Inc.; and insitro Inc. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About BIONDVAX PHARMA/S

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

