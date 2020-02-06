GINcoin Trading 75.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. GINcoin has a total market cap of $177,301.00 and $1,693.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GINcoin has traded 75.6% higher against the US dollar. One GINcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,779.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.01 or 0.02227253 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $441.37 or 0.04509262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.86 or 0.00754593 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.22 or 0.00809392 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00120744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009228 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00027070 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.16 or 0.00716803 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto.

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

