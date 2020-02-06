Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million.

Shares of GLAD stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 137,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. The company has a market cap of $312.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.07. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $10.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLAD. TheStreet raised Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

