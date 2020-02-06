GNY (GNY) Price Hits $0.0709 on Major Exchanges

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. GNY has a total market capitalization of $13.65 million and $6,300.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GNY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0709 or 0.00000725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, P2PB2B and Exrates. In the last seven days, GNY has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GNY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $295.88 or 0.03023886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00214252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00031542 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00132572 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002695 BTC.

GNY Token Profile

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io. GNY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GNY Token Trading

GNY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.