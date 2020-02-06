GoldCoin Price Reaches $0.0129 (GLC)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. GoldCoin has a market cap of $537,357.00 and $711.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GoldCoin has traded up 37.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GoldCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.86 or 0.00754593 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009228 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007825 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000281 BTC.

GoldCoin Coin Profile

GoldCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. GoldCoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org.

GoldCoin Coin Trading

GoldCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

