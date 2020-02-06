Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 3.1% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $34,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

Shares of GS stock traded down $1.88 on Thursday, hitting $242.42. The company had a trading volume of 142,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,725. The firm has a market cap of $85.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $180.73 and a twelve month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

