GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. GoPro had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. GoPro’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. GoPro updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.40-0.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.96. 14,693,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,174,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. GoPro has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $7.64.

Get GoPro alerts:

GPRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.45.

In related news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 14,669 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $65,423.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,930.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $28,725.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,447.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,377 shares of company stock valued at $136,948. 22.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.