Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,633 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,035 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Intel makes up 3.8% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,454 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,260 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $73,452,000 after buying an additional 161,770 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 415,740 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $24,877,000 after acquiring an additional 14,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 57,828 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. FIX boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 188,120 shares of company stock worth $11,086,765 and have sold 82,146 shares worth $4,611,285. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $67.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average of $54.67. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $279.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Intel announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

