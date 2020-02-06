Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Acquires 11,196 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,196 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.4% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $202.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average of $48.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.78.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

