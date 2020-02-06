Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,272 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 2.0% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,196 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1,639.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $170,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,871 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in Verizon Communications by 247.9% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 3,345,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $201,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,174,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $914,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

NYSE:VZ opened at $59.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.26. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.02 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

