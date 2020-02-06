Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Buys 4,223 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 2.1% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.72.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average of $37.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

