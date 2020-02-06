Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 10.8% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 20,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 15.1% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Chevron by 68.1% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.93.

NYSE CVX opened at $110.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $202.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.22. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.92%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

