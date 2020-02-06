Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on GH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $78.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.55. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $112.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -90.46 and a beta of 0.23.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 40.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $60.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.94) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 180.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $709,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,302 shares in the company, valued at $802,102.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $41,592.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,250.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,840 shares of company stock valued at $15,181,678 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 6.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

