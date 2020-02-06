Happycoin Market Cap Reaches $296,616.00 (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last seven days, Happycoin has traded down 42.8% against the dollar. One Happycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. Happycoin has a market capitalization of $296,616.00 and approximately $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.83 or 0.01234959 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024266 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004022 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000848 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin Profile

Happycoin (HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org.

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

