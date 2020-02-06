HarmonyCoin (HMC) Market Capitalization Hits $154.00

HarmonyCoin (CURRENCY:HMC) traded up 46.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. In the last week, HarmonyCoin has traded 51.6% higher against the US dollar. One HarmonyCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. HarmonyCoin has a total market capitalization of $154.00 and $101.00 worth of HarmonyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $295.88 or 0.03023886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00214252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00031542 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00132572 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002695 BTC.

About HarmonyCoin

HarmonyCoin launched on January 1st, 2018. HarmonyCoin’s total supply is 33,565,561,235 coins and its circulating supply is 561,235 coins. HarmonyCoin’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity. HarmonyCoin’s official website is www.hmc21.co.

HarmonyCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HarmonyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HarmonyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HarmonyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

