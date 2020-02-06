HashCoin Market Cap Achieves $758,920.00 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, HashCoin has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. HashCoin has a total market cap of $758,920.00 and approximately $138.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00038513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $583.73 or 0.05959646 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00024637 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00129531 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00039051 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002952 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (HSC) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io.

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

