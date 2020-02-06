HBZ coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $24,596.00 (HBZ)

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. HBZ coin has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $24,596.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HBZ coin has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One HBZ coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitlish, HitBTC, Mercatox and Exmo.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00038067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.13 or 0.05945346 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024215 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00126840 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00038233 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010287 BTC.

HBZ coin Token Profile

HBZ coin (HBZ) is a token. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial. HBZ coin’s official message board is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin. The official website for HBZ coin is www.hbzcoin.com/#.

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

HBZ coin Token Trading

HBZ coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Bitlish, Exmo and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HBZ coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HBZ coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

