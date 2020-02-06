Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Healthcare Trust Of America to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:HTA opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Healthcare Trust Of America has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $32.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.32.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust Of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,341,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

