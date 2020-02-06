HeartBout Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. During the last seven days, HeartBout has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One HeartBout token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $129,335.00 and $5,514.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.94 or 0.03024537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00214483 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00031757 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00132947 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HeartBout Token Profile

HeartBout launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,195,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com.

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

