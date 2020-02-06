Henderson International Income Trust PLC (LON:HINT) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50

Henderson International Income Trust PLC (LON:HINT) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Henderson International Income Trust stock remained flat at $GBX 174 ($2.29) during midday trading on Thursday. 72,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,673. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 169.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 166.73. Henderson International Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 176.50 ($2.32).

About Henderson International Income Trust

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

