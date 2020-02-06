Hexo Corp (TSE:HEXO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hexo Corp (TSE:HEXO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.04.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Hexo from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Hexo from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Hexo from C$5.00 to C$1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cormark lowered shares of Hexo from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Hexo from C$3.80 to C$1.90 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Get Hexo alerts:

Hexo stock opened at C$1.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $514.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46. Hexo has a 1 year low of C$1.62 and a 1 year high of C$11.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.35.

In other news, Director Nathalie Bourque bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.12 per share, with a total value of C$53,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,727 shares in the company, valued at C$207,181.24.

About Hexo

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.