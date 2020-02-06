Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Hillenbrand updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.48-3.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.30-2.55 EPS.

Hillenbrand stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,823,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,800. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.09.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP Christopher H. Trainor purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $110,145.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 28,690 shares in the company, valued at $902,874.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Glennis A. Williams sold 1,993 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $66,267.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hillenbrand has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

