Himax Technologies (HIMX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Himax Technologies to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.68 million. Himax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Himax Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Himax Technologies stock opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $721.29 million, a PE ratio of -154.33 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. Himax Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $4.82.

Several research firms have commented on HIMX. ValuEngine cut Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Himax Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Himax Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Himax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.65.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

