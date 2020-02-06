HTMLCOIN 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14,755.00 (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including C-Patex, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $5.17 million and $14,755.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.55 or 0.01230788 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00047392 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018482 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00219297 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002186 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00064351 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004333 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Fatbtc, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

