Humaniq (HMQ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $73,617.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Humaniq token can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, YoBit, Upbit and Mercatox. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $73,617.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $295.38 or 0.03017787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00214663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00031773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00132633 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq launched on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit, Bittrex, Hotbit and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

