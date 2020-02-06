Hurify 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $128.00 (HUR)

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Hurify token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinMex, LATOKEN and IDEX. In the last week, Hurify has traded up 167.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hurify has a total market cap of $59,977.00 and $128.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00038266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $583.30 or 0.05961470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00024651 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00126288 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00039107 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002939 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Hurify

Hurify (HUR) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,325,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,464,943 tokens. The official website for Hurify is hurify.co. Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hurify is medium.com/@Hurify.

Hurify Token Trading

Hurify can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, LATOKEN, Tidex, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hurify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hurify using one of the exchanges listed above.

