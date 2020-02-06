HYUNDAI MTR CO/GDR (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Earning Very Negative News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about HYUNDAI MTR CO/GDR (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) have been trending very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. HYUNDAI MTR CO/GDR earned a media sentiment score of -3.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected HYUNDAI MTR CO/GDR’s score:

Get HYUNDAI MTR CO/GDR alerts:

OTCMKTS:HYMTF traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.98. 142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.87. HYUNDAI MTR CO/GDR has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $44.00.

HYUNDAI MTR CO/GDR Company Profile

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the i30 N, Veloster, Accent, Sonata, i30, Azera, Sonata Turbo, i40, i40 Sedan, Elantra, Elantra Sport, Accent 5DR, ix20, i20, i20 Coupe, Elite i20, Xcent, i10, Grand i10, and Eon names.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for HYUNDAI MTR CO/GDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HYUNDAI MTR CO/GDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.