IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded up $5.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $244.45. 1,714,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,457. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $201.50 and a 52 week high of $278.85.

A number of research firms recently commented on IAC. BidaskClub lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, December 20th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.00.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total transaction of $732,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,108.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,110. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

