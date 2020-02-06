IBM (IBM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

IBM (NYSE: IBM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/3/2020 – IBM was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/3/2020 – IBM had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – IBM had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – IBM had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

1/23/2020 – IBM had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – IBM was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/22/2020 – IBM had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $140.00 to $155.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – IBM had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $154.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – IBM had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $133.00 to $138.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – IBM had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $164.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – IBM was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $170.00.

1/15/2020 – IBM had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2019 – IBM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IBM’s improving position in the hosted cloud, security and analytics holds promise. Robust adoption of security offerings, including Resilient and QRadar, bode well for the top line. Moreover, IBM is witnessing growth in industry verticals like health, key areas of analytics and security. Growing clout of Watson Health and broad-based growth in Payer, Provider, Imaging and Life Sciences domains, is notable. RedHat acquisition aimed at enhancing hybrid cloud platform is likely to pave the way for IBM's growth prospects. However, headwinds from IBM Z product cycle amid stiff competition and high debt level remains a concern. Furthermore, IBM’s ongoing heavily time-consuming business model transition to cloud remains a headwind. Notably, shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

NYSE:IBM opened at $156.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.32. IBM has a 1-year low of $126.85 and a 1-year high of $157.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. IBM had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IBM will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. IBM’s payout ratio is currently 50.59%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IBM by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IBM during the third quarter valued at $60,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in IBM during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in IBM during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in IBM during the third quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

