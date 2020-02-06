Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) Major Shareholder Lp Bleichroeder Acquires 178,335 Shares

Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 178,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $884,541.60. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

INVE stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.05. 7,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $85.29 million, a P/E ratio of -505.00 and a beta of 1.46. Identiv Inc has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $7.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.21.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.32 million. Identiv had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Identiv Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Identiv by 228.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 68,618 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 257.8% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 87,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 63,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Identiv by 707.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Identiv by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Identiv from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Identiv from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.21.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

