Incyte (INCY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Incyte to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

INCY opened at $76.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.29. Incyte has a 1-year low of $71.84 and a 1-year high of $96.79. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Several research firms have weighed in on INCY. Mizuho downgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

In related news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 41,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $3,456,953.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,964.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,365.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,860 shares of company stock valued at $7,604,109. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

