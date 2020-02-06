indaHash (IDH) Price Hits $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One indaHash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia, Tidex and HitBTC. indaHash has a market cap of $1.56 million and $382.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, indaHash has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get indaHash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.16 or 0.03033302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00210500 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00029701 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00132983 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002699 BTC.

indaHash Token Profile

indaHash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. The official message board for indaHash is medium.com/@indahash. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for indaHash is indahash.com.

Buying and Selling indaHash

indaHash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, Exrates, Tidex, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade indaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy indaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for indaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for indaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.