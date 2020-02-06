INDIVIOR PLC/S (INVVY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of INVVY stock opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $383.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of -0.20. INDIVIOR PLC/S has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $7.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 25th.

INDIVIOR PLC/S Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

