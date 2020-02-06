Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (IAG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.57 per share for the quarter.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.57 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. stock opened at C$73.64 on Thursday. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a 52 week low of C$48.18 and a 52 week high of C$74.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$72.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$63.53.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IAG shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

