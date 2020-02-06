Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) CEO Purchases $488,400.00 in Stock

Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) CEO D Michael Wilson bought 7,500 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.12 per share, for a total transaction of $488,400.00.

NGVT stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.12. The stock had a trading volume of 649,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,642. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.06. Ingevity Corp has a 52-week low of $62.53 and a 52-week high of $120.41.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Ingevity had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingevity Corp will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Ingevity to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ingevity by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,305,000 after acquiring an additional 83,898 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the third quarter worth $26,657,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 579.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 668.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,910,000 after purchasing an additional 91,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

