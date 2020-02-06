Ink (INK) Price Up 21.1% This Week

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Ink token can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, LBank, Coinnest and Coinrail. Ink has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $10,092.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ink has traded up 21.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $295.94 or 0.03024537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00214483 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00031757 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00132947 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ink Token Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official website for Ink is ink.one. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, EXX, CoinBene, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Coinnest, Exmo, ZB.COM, LBank, Coinrail, Gate.io, Exrates and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

