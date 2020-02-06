Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) & Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Head to Head Analysis

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) and Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Neoleukin Therapeutics and Innoviva, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neoleukin Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Innoviva 0 0 0 0 N/A

Neoleukin Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.63%. Given Neoleukin Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Neoleukin Therapeutics is more favorable than Innoviva.

Risk and Volatility

Neoleukin Therapeutics has a beta of -6.92, indicating that its share price is 792% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innoviva has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Neoleukin Therapeutics and Innoviva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neoleukin Therapeutics N/A -26.13% -24.97% Innoviva 141.80% 168.69% 61.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Neoleukin Therapeutics and Innoviva’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neoleukin Therapeutics $25.00 million 26.53 -$31.58 million ($1.34) -10.18 Innoviva $261.00 million 5.68 $395.05 million $3.53 4.15

Innoviva has higher revenue and earnings than Neoleukin Therapeutics. Neoleukin Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innoviva, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.8% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Innoviva shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Innoviva shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Innoviva beats Neoleukin Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy. The company was formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2019. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

