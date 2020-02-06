Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $75.97 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 168.69% and a net margin of 141.80%.

NASDAQ:INVA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.45. 8,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,098. Innoviva has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 110.18 and a quick ratio of 110.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

