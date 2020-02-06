Insider Buying: Charles Stanley Group plc (LON:CAY) Insider Acquires 1,095 Shares of Stock

Charles Stanley Group plc (LON:CAY) insider Ben Money Coutts purchased 1,095 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.16) per share, for a total transaction of £2,628 ($3,456.99).

Ben Money Coutts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Ben Money Coutts acquired 33 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 314 ($4.13) per share, with a total value of £103.62 ($136.31).

On Friday, December 13th, Ben Money Coutts acquired 46 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 326 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £149.96 ($197.26).

Shares of CAY stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 338 ($4.45). The company had a trading volume of 40,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,481. The company has a market capitalization of $172.05 million and a P/E ratio of 15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Charles Stanley Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 231.26 ($3.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 350 ($4.60). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 322.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 290.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Charles Stanley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Charles Stanley Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Charles Stanley Group

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, cash management, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

