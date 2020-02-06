Insider Buying: Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,500.00.

Randa Duncan Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Randa Duncan Williams bought 200,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.62 per share, with a total value of $5,124,000.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Randa Duncan Williams purchased 103,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,897,390.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Randa Duncan Williams purchased 1,600 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,784.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Randa Duncan Williams purchased 177,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.65 per share, for a total transaction of $4,894,050.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 37,196 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.85 per share, with a total value of $1,035,908.60.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 322,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $8,359,120.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 240,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $6,240,000.00.

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $26.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,153. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average is $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 14.00%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,911,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $540,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,052 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,619,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,447,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,518,000 after acquiring an additional 834,527 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,855,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,034,000 after acquiring an additional 666,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,904,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,697,000 after acquiring an additional 400,115 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

