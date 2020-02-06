Insider Buying: Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) CFO Purchases 15,384 Shares of Stock

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) CFO Marc Belsky bought 15,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $46,152.00.

Marc Belsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Marc Belsky bought 800 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $2,208.00.

Shares of KZR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.31. 20,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,398. The company has a market cap of $58.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kezar Life Sciences Inc has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.58.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences Inc will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 23,207 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 24.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 56.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 18,749 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KZR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kezar Life Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

