Insider Buying: Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) Director Purchases 120,846 Shares of Stock

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 120,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $362,538.00.

Shares of KZR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.31. 20,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,398. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $58.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kezar Life Sciences Inc has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences Inc will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 23,207 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 18,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KZR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.13.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

