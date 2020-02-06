Insider Buying: Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) SVP Purchases 5,769 Shares of Stock

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) SVP Vassiliki Economides acquired 5,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $17,307.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.31. 20,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,398. The stock has a market cap of $58.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. Kezar Life Sciences Inc has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences Inc will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 302.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 23,207 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 24.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 56.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 18,749 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

