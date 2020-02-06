Insider Buying: Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) CEO Buys 3,319 Shares of Stock

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) CEO Howard Timothy Eriksen bought 3,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $10,288.90.

Howard Timothy Eriksen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 28th, Howard Timothy Eriksen purchased 4,700 shares of Solitron Devices stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,570.00.

SODI stock remained flat at $$3.10 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27. Solitron Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.93.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Solitron Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th.

About Solitron Devices

Solitron Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products.

