Insider Buying: Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,349 ($30.90) per share, with a total value of £46,980 ($61,799.53).

Shares of Victrex stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.11) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,338 ($30.76). 123,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,177. Victrex plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,813.68 ($23.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,574 ($33.86). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,426.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,221.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a GBX 46.14 ($0.61) dividend. This is a positive change from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. Victrex’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

VCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Victrex to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,242.27 ($29.50).

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

